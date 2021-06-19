England were very poor in their Euro 2020 clash against Scotland on Friday evening.

The Three Lions were expected to easily see off their opponents at Wembley.

But they never got going as they slumped to a 0-0 draw.

Harry Kane was poor in England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia last weekend.

The Spurs man failed to hit the back of the net and he was substituted with England holding on to a one-goal lead.

It was exactly the same story against Scotland on Friday.

Kane was largely anonymous throughout as he failed to test Andy Marshall in the Scotland goal.

In fact, he was so bad that he was subbed off despite England chasing a goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Kane had a tough time on the pitch but, as England captain, he had to do his media duties after the match.

However, his post-match interview didn't go to plan either as he was drowned out by boos in the Wembley crowd.

Watch his interview below:

Poor Harry. His interview wasn't any better than his performance on the pitch.

View some of the reaction below:

Kane admitted England were not at their best but was content with a point against Scotland.

"Credit to Scotland. It wasn’t our best performance but we dust ourselves down and look forward to the next game," he said, per the Sun.

"It was a tough game, Scotland defended really well, made great blocks at the right times - that’s football. No game is going to be easy.

"We have a big game against the Czechs in a few days, obviously we want to finish top.

"We’re one step closer to qualifying and that’s what we want to do at the moment."

Kane will have to be much better for the rest of the tournament if England are to end their 55-year wait for a major trophy.

News Now - Sport News