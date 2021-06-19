Tottenham news: 'Big difference in opinion' between Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici

It has been another chaotic week for Tottenham as they continue to look for the right manager to replace Jose Mourinho, and it appears that two of the club's major figures are already experiencing a difference of opinion, according to Football.London's Alasdair Gold.



#NoToGattuso! Tottenham's manager search takes another twist! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

It had seemed earlier this week that the club had settled on appointing former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca, with reports suggesting that everything had been agreed and that an announcement was imminent.

However, things changed quickly on Thursday, as Spurs pulled the plug on Fonseca and instead turned their attention to Gennaro Gattuso, who had only just left his role at Fiorentina without taking charge of a single game.

News of Tottenham's interest in Gattuso was met with a furious backlash by the team's supporters, though, and it has now been confirmed that the north London club have ended their pursuit of the 43-year-old.

What are Paratici and Levy disagreeing on?

According to a source from Fonseca's camp, Tottenham's new managing director Fabio Paratici was never particularly keen on the Portuguese coach as he wanted to bring in a more conservative manager.

This differs from Daniel Levy's viewpoint, with the Spurs chairman instead wanting an attacking-minded manager who is happy to play expansive football.

Does Paratici have a point?

The statistics indicate that he does. In 2020/21, Tottenham were joint-third in terms of goals scored in the league, but conceded more than each of the top four sides and their local rivals Arsenal. This suggests that they had bigger issues at the back than in the final third of the pitch.

Meanwhile, Roma had similar problems under Fonseca. They actually scored the same number of league goals as Tottenham this season (68), but conceded 58 times - no other side in the top half in Serie A shipped more.

Therefore, it appears that if Spurs had gone with Fonseca, they would have faced the same concerns that have hindered them over the past 12 months.

1 of 15 How much did Tottenham pay for Vincent Janssen? £17m £14m £12m £11m

Who will get their way?

Right now, that's anyone's guess.

Tottenham seem to be lurching from one disaster to the next, having also missed out on landing Antonio Conte earlier this month.

With pre-season only a matter of weeks away, the club need to get their act together and make an appointment quickly. This process would be made easier if Paratici and Levy can start singing from the same hymn sheet, so compromises may have to be made from one or both sides in order to get an ideal candidate through the door.

At the moment, the side's fans may well take anyone who is qualified for the job just to bring this nightmare period for the club to an end.

News Now - Sport News