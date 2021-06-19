England's clash with Scotland at Wembley was the headline fixture of Friday's action at Euro 2020 but it proved to be arguably the least compelling game of the tournament thus far.

Elsewhere, Sweden managed to earn a 1-0 win over Slovakia to put themselves in touching distance of qualifying for the knockout phase, while Croatia and Czech Republic played out a 1-1 draw at Hampden Park.

The main talking point to emerge from the day's action, though, was England's lack of attacking intensity against the Scots.

A tidal wave of criticism has drowned the British media since the game kicked off last night, and the focus on England's perceived problems and Gareth Southgate's pragmatism has taken much of the limelight.

With so much focus on England, you might have missed a few things from the day's action both on and off the field.

Here GIVEMESPORT round up five things that may have evaded your radar.

Alexander Isak's incredible dribble

Alexander Isak is clearly a huge talent.

The Real Sociedad forward's quick-feet have been a feature of Sweden's tournament so far, and he showcased just how slick a dribbler he is with an unbelievable slalom against Slovakia yesterday.

Five bewildered players were left in his wake and the run culminated with a fine effort that had to be smartly stopped by Martin Dubravka.

Take a look at the run below:

Ivan Perisic makes Croatian history

Ivan Perisic scored a quintessentially Perisic goal for Croatia yesterday and became the first player in his country's history to net at four separate major tournaments.

The Inter Milan star notched at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, Euro 2016 and now Euro 2020.

Paolo Di Canio says England have no identity

Paolo Di Canio covered England clash against Scotland for Sky Sports Italia and offered some damning words of criticism for the Three Lions after the drab encounter.

"Scotland did very well considering their potential, but we were very unimpressed by England,” said Di Canio.

“It’s a lot of talented players stuck together, but they have no identity, no movement, no invention, no courage to make a searching pass, it’s just not in their DNA.

“When the central midfielders can’t play, they need Stones or someone to play their way out from the back. He’s no Bonucci, but he has to try. It’s not just the players, but the coach has to tell them they are making the wrong runs at the wrong time.”

Scotland fans cleaning up litter

Scotland fans descended to London on mass on Friday ahead of their much anticipated derby fixture.

The pre-match scenes around London surfaced across social media throughout the day as the Tartan Army got lairy in the capital's hotspots.

Leicester Square was left looking like a bombsite after the Scots spent hours drinking and chanting on the streets ahead of kick-off, but fans joined in the effort to remove the litter from the streets according to The Independent.

England field youngest ever team

England's starting XI against Scotland had an average age of just 25 years and 31 days, which was their youngest ever at a major international tournament.

Four of the selected players - Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Reece James and Declan Rice - were under the age of 23 and Tyrone Mings was the oldest selection at just 28 years old.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

