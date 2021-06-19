Alexander Isak was in fine form in Sweden's Euro 2020 clash against Slovakia on Friday afternoon.

Sweden desperately needed a win after losing to Spain in their opening group game.

They managed to pick up all three points in a nervy affair in Russia.

Emil Forsberg scored the only goal of the game in the 77th minute.

Isak was taken down by Martin Dubravka inside the box after showing some quick feet.

The Leipzig midfielder then stepped up to dispatch his spot-kick past the Slovakian stopper.

Isak was responsible for winning the penalty and he was absolutely superb throughout.

The Swedish striker, just 21 years old, was given the Man of the Match award after a lively performance.

Gary Lineker was one of many big names that praised him for his display.

The Englishman wrote on Twitter after the game: "Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent."

Unfortunately for Lineker, Isak has no idea who he is.

Isak was asked about Lineker's comment in his post-match interview.

The youngster was completely bemused and even referred to Lineker as 'old'.

"I am not that aware of him. It’s an old player working in the studio?" Isak said, per Steve Douglas of the Associated Press.

"I wasn’t born then but I have a little bit of knowledge about him."

You can watch him make the comments, in Swedish, at 4:47 in the below video.

Poor Gary. Lineker scored 48 times for England and notched 10 World Cup goals but Isak still doesn't know who he is.

Sweden are now on the brink of qualifying to the last-16 after their victory on Friday.

They will now need at least a point against Poland in their last group game to progress.

Isak will be key as they look to make the knockout rounds on Wednesday.

