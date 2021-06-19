Andy Ruiz Jr has revealed that he messaged Eddie Hearn regarding a trilogy fight against Anthony Joshua as soon as the superfight with Tyson Fury fell through.

The Mexican became the unified world heavyweight champion when he shocked the boxing world by defeating AJ in America, but he quickly lost those titles in the rematch after evidently letting the success get to his head.

Fast forward to 2021, it looked like Joshua would finally take on Fury, but arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein said that the latter would have to take on Deontay Wilder for the third, and hopefully final, time as per a contractual clause. The bout is scheduled for July 24.

While speaking to the Hotboxin podcast with Mike Tyson, Ruiz said that he messaged promoter Hearn regarding a trilogy fight against Joshua after his bout against Fury collapsed.

The 31-year-old said: "I messaged Eddie Hearn, 'What's up with the trilogy, me and Anthony Joshua?' The only thing he wrote was worried faces and, 'Deja vu.'"

To put the story into some context, Jarrell Miller was supposed to take on Joshua for the unified titles in 2019 before he failed a routine pre-fight drug test. This is when Ruiz Jr stepped in the first time and ended up actually defeating the Brit.

Back in May of this year, Ruiz returned to the ring for the first time since his defeat to AJ and defeated Chris Arreola via unanimous decision.

His next fight is yet to be determined, but he did say he would like to face either of Luis Ortiz or Dillian Whyte.

Ruiz claimed: "There is a lot of different options out there, we have Luis Ortiz who keeps calling me out at the moment. We also have Whyte from the UK who I could fight, I have to just stay in shape now and focus and be waiting for the next challenge."

There is little doubt that Ruiz would want a trilogy fight against Joshua at some point and it would certainly be one to watch. The Brit's last bout came against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

Only time will tell if Ruiz and Joshua will lock horns again, and if the former wins his next fights, it may not be too long.

