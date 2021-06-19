Harry Kane has endured a tepid opening to England's Euro 2020 campaign on the back of a lethal club season at Tottenham Hotspur.

So much of England's hopes of winning the Euros appear to rest on Kane's shoulders. He is the nation's chief talisman and the winner of the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

However, aside from missing a guilt-edged chance against Croatia in the opening fixture, Kane has been a virtual non-entity.

Such is the extent of his ability to produce something from nothing, to dig his team out of any troubling situation, managers are typically reluctant to remove Kane from proceedings even when he is struggling to make an impact.

But Gareth Southgate substituted him in both of England's opening fixtures, which is a firm indicator of just how ineffectual he has been.

It's a topic of deep concern for the Three Lions faithful and one that has dominated the post-match headlines.

Kane's form was also up for discussion on Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia) after the 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday evening, with former West Ham United striker Paolo Di Canio offering his verdict on the situation.

Rather intriguingly, Di Canio claimed that Kane has an attitude problem while also suggesting that he's suffering from burnout.

"I’ve been saying for the last three months of the Premier League season, and let it be known I adore Kane, that I didn’t like his attitude.

“He doesn’t put heart into it, he doesn’t chase players down. We all know he wants to leave Tottenham, but that attitude has continued on into the Euros. I think it’s more a mental issue than a physical one, he’s out of steam.”

Speculation regarding Kane's future was running rife in the build-up to the Euros, but few would have expected a player of his professionalism to allow that to impact his displays on the international stage.

However, this clearly isn't the same Kane that scored 33 goals and provided 17 assists in the 2020/21 season. He appears to be lacking both the mental appetite and physicality for the grand occasion.

As Di Canio alluded to, Kane has looked sluggish with his pressing and lacking either the mental desire or fitness to chase down the opposition.

Concerns over his fitness and speed at which he returns from injuries have underpinned the narrative surrounding Kane in recent years, and his stagnant performances at Euro 2020 thus far have only intensified fears that he may eventually suffer from burnout.

