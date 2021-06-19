Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England were far from their best as they drew 0-0 with Scotland in their Euro 2020 clash on Friday evening.

The Three Lions were expected to beat a Scotland outfit that lost 2-0 to Czech Republic in their tournament opener.

But Steve Clarke's side were the better team on the evening as they frustrated England.

The result would have come as a surprise to Man United and England legend Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand has a history of making predictions that age badly.

The 42-year-old became a meme when he famously said 'Man United are back!' after beating PSG in the Champions League in 2019.

United went on to lose in the next round and then went on a poor run of form.

Ferdinand had another shocker on Friday with his comments before the game at Wembley.

The BBC pundit was incredibly confident that England would win, saying: "It’s a huge game. I can’t wait. Nothing to fear, and we will go down and get our seat and watch it. Looking forward to it.

"England are going to win. I can’t see anything else, I’m telling you. I’ve never been this confident about a game in a major championship."

England, of course, went on to put in a very poor performance, recording just one shot on target in the 90 minutes.

That could be worse than his infamous comments about United two years ago.

England vs Scotland Match Reaction| The Football Terrace

There's always a risk of looking silly while working as a pundit.

Ferdinand had a strong opinion and he wasn't afraid to share it, so fair play to him.

Unfortunately, on this occasion, his comments backfired.

Ferdinand will be hoping that England can improve massively in their game against Czech Republic next week.

The Three Lions are virtually guaranteed a spot in the last-16 but need a win to go through as group winners.

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News