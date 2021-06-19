Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dan Bilzerian is well known for being a fitness freak who always indulges in lifting heavy weights and cardiovascular activities in order to keep himself in good shape.

In a YouTube video released back in 2019, it is shown that the now-40-year-old is working with Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson in his gym. Bjornsson holds the record for the highest deadlift at 501KG, so he sure does know a thing or two about lifting weights... heavy ones at that.

Bilzerian can be seen trying various equipment and lifting several types of weights. Then, Bjornsson shows him a certain weight which weighs 70KG and can be lifted with one hand only.

The 32-year-old is a specialist in that department and no stranger to heavy lifting, thus achieving the challenge with ease. He even completes it with both hands just to rub it in and show off a little bit.

Bjornsson then says: "This is heavy. Anybody in the team can try it, if you can do it, you get a free t-shirt."

Bilzerian instantly takes the challenge to test his strength, saying: "This should be easier than that [a previous lift]."

He couldn't have been more wrong.

After holding it, Bilzerian realises that the handle of the weight spins when you hold it and with his relatively tiny hands, he is unable to get a solid grip on it.

Bjornsson advises him to hold it from the top, but the 40-year-old's grip was far from enough to prevent the handle from spinning, and thus, he couldn't get it off the ground.

Bilzerian eventually gives up, and shortly after, Bjornsson's father steps in and lifts the weight without any difficulty.

This must have been a tad embarrassing for Bilzerian, who isn't used to failure in his life.

He then offers $25,000 - which wouldn't be a big loss for him - to the next guy in line if he is able to lift. Luckily for Bilzerian, he tries persistently but is unable to lift it off the ground.

Bilzerian says his grip was the root cause behind his inability to lift, but all it did end up proving was that you should never mess with Hafthor Bjornsson.

Although, most people would've known not to do that already... just look at him!

