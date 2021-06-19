Football has changed so much in the past few years.

We are starting to see more and more technology introduced into the game.

VAR was introduced at the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season and it's had its fair share of critics.

Many believe that VAR is killing the game and needs to be removed. Thiago shares that opinion.

The Liverpool star has gone as far as saying in an interview with the Guardian that he 'hates modern football' due to all the changes that are occurring.

"I have that ‘hate modern football’ mentality; I’m more classic in attitude. And then there’s VAR, which I’ve always opposed. It removes the essence, the picaresque," he said.

"We make mistakes when we play, referees have to make mistakes too. Lots of mythical moments wouldn’t exist [with VAR]. And when you score, even a brilliant goal from the halfway line, you’re waiting. Thinking: ‘I hope there isn’t a foul in the build-up, I hope there’s no offside, I hope'."

Thiago also complained that the game has changed to such an extent that there is 'less magic'.

"It’s taken up a different pace, rhythm: more accelerated, more physical," he continued.

"The figure of the No. 10 has almost disappeared. We see less magic, less fantasy. Footballers do more but faster. There’s no need to dribble because you run.

"Players are more developed in every sense. You lose that player who’s different, who ‘breathes’; the playmaker who was slower even if he had sublime technique doesn’t get the opportunity to turn.

"Those of us who are not so fast with our legs have to be faster in our heads. It’s like anything in life: adaptation. Things keep moving. Football changes constantly, expressed differently."

And that's the bottom line, really.

Thiago may feel like the game isn't enjoyable as it has been in the past, but he has to keep adapting if he wants to continue to play at the top level.

