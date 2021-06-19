FIFA 21 have added a new feature as part of their Festival of FUTball campaign and it's could be an absolute game changer for you and your mates, so be sure to let them know.

The game now has packs that allow you to see the cards in it before purchasing... no, seriously, it's not April 1, this is legit!

You can genuinely see what's inside a pack before you decide whether you want to buy it or not.

These are called preview packs and are live in-game with instant effect. These are far different from the loot box mechanics that are used in standard packs, where you have no idea of the cards inside.

So how does this work?

You enter the FUT store like before and click on a pack you want to buy. You can see the pack opening animation followed by a screen that shows the cards present in the pack.

You can then decide to buy the pack through in-game coins or FIFA points, but if you do not purchase, then you have the option to come back to the store and review the pack in case you change your mind. This can be done only once for each pack type with a time limit of 24 hours.

However, this feature applies only to the packs in the FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball campaign. The packs earned in gameplay through Division Rivals etc cannot be previewed.

These Preview Packs last only as long as the festival, which is till the end of June. However, despite its limited time, there might be the possibility of EA trying a new pack-opening technique with the amount of criticism the loot box mechanics have received.

As a matter of fact, they stopped selling FIFA Points in Belgium due to concerns raised by the country's authorities regarding the loot boxes.

Well, this new feature deployed on FIFA 21 is certainly quite appealing and avid gamers will surely love being able to preview packs before purchasing. This way they could avoid getting redundant cards and awful pack luck. We've all been there!

Whether this feature will continue later on, though, only time will tell.

