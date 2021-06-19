Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hungary welcomed France to Budapest on Saturday afternoon with the World Champions expected to march on.

The pre-tournament Euro 2020 favourites started like a house on fire, creating chances and camping in the opposition half.

Karim Benzema missed a gilt-edged chance after Kylian Mbappe put it on a plate for him with a quite sumptuous assist.

However, with France looking the most likely to score as the half ticked away, the hosts broke free and polished off a rapid counter attack to take a shock lead in first-half stoppage time.

The roof was blown clean off the stadium as the capacity crowd erupted.

We haven't seen those sorts of scenes in an age and the raucous crowd certainly made themselves heard as they celebrated their unexpected lead.

It seems that enthusiasm cascaded down onto the field as well as goalscorer Attila Fiola completely lost it in his own celebrations.

Fiola made his way into the corner, vaulted a barrier and simply destroyed a desk being used by pitch-side journalists.

Incredible scenes.

In front of his home fans, and with a one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament on the cards, you can hardly blame the man for losing his cool.

At the time of writing, Hungary continued to hold the lead with France knocking on the door in search of an equaliser.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News