Hafthor Bjornsson will be hoping to launch his boxing career with a win when he faces off against Britain’s Eddie Hall in approximately three months.

The two strongmen go head-to-head in a bout that’s already being labelled as "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History" in Paradise, Nevada, in September.

At 6ft 9in, Bjornsson looks to be a formidable opponent, despite his lack of experience in the ring. To date, he’s participated in just two exhibition fights, although it’s widely agreed that he’s shown steady improvement in that time.

Boxing is, after all, just one of the many strings to Bjornsson's bow. He’s best known for his role as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones and for his strongman career.

As of this month, it’s believed that the 32-year-old's net worth stands at a whopping $2 million, as per WealthyPersons, largely thanks to his work on Game of Thrones, his participation in numerous strongman competitions and brand sponsorship.

Hafthor Bjornsson's Career

Bjornsson began his career as a basketball player, though. In 2004, he made his senior team career debut with Icelandic Division I club Breidablik, and played for various teams over a four-year period until an ankle injury forced him to retire from the sport at the age of 20.

Inspired to become a strongman by Icelandic legend Magnus Ver Magnusson, Bjornsson began competing in 2009. He won numerous competitions in Iceland before earning a wild card invitation to the World's Strongest Man in 2011. After finishing sixth that year, he went on to win the competition in 2018, but not before losing to his rival Eddie Hall in 2017.

Bjornsson will be hoping to get revenge when the two clash in the ring later this month, and it was recently revealed that the Game of Thrones star had dropped 110 pounds in preparation. In a YouTube video, he said: “When I started this journey, I weighed 205 kgs (451 pounds). And now I’m down to 155 kgs (341 pounds). Feeling good, feeling healthy.”

Hall is also said to have shed some weight ahead of the fight, reportedly dropping around 38kg (almost six stone) in preparation.

The six-round clash will give both fighters an opportunity to settle the dispute that occurred when Hall narrowly defeated Bjornsson in 2017, a loss that the Icelander has always disputed after he had his final rep in the Viking Press event disqualified, handing victory to Hall.

