Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Whereas England’s fans left Wembley on Friday night feeling frustrated and disappointed, Scotland’s supporters were buzzing after the full-time whistle.

The Scots went into their second Euro 2020 group stage match as the firm underdogs but sealed a valuable point after an impressive team performance.

England, who defeated Croatia 1-0 in their opening match, failed to break down their neighbours as the game finished 0-0.

John Stones came closest to breaking the deadlock after hitting the post with a header in the first half but that was the only time England came close to seriously threatening their opponents.

England’s players were booed by their fans at the full-time whistle, although manager Gareth Southgate wasn’t overly disappointed with the result.

What did Gareth Southgate say after England 0-0 Scotland?

"It feels difficult in the last 15 minutes of a game like tonight where fans are desperate for you to go forward and abandon shape, because it's Scotland, it feels like a unique occasion, but we have to still approach it that a point is still an important step towards qualification, which ultimately is the first objective for us," Southgate was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

"I think in those moments, if we had to chase to win with no consequence for conceding, you might approach it differently; but all the time, it's a night where it was a bit frantic, it wasn't a game with a huge amount of control, and you have to make sure that sitting on three points as we were, you manage the tournament as well as the game.

"It's easy to gamble towards the end, and lose shape, and then end up losing the game in the last five minutes, then you're kicking yourself for not managing the tournament. I understand we're at Wembley, we wanted to win, but in the context of the tournament qualification is the most important thing.

"It's a game where we didn't hit the levels we wanted to, or need to, and have to accept whatever comes our way, I'll have to accept whatever comes my way, I totally understand that, but what we need to do is make sure we get behind the players.

"There's a lot of young players who need the support of everybody - most of them haven't been involved in a game like that before, they'll learn a lot and bounce back from it, but they need everybody behind them."

Video: Scotland fans mug off Mings and Rice

Some of Scotland’s buoyant fans stayed inside Wembley for a while after the final whistle and continued to chant loudly and proudly.

And a clip is going viral on social media of a group of Scotland supporters playfully mugging off England’s Tyrone Mings and Declan Rice while they were being interviewed on ITV Sport.

Scotland’s fans can be heard chanting at Mings: “You’re just a sh*te Grant Hanley!”

And towards Rice, they sang: “You’re just a sh*te Billy Gilmour!”

Watch the funny video here…

Fair play!

Gilmour, in particular, was excellent at Wembley. The 20-year-old, who plies his trade with Chelsea, earned praise from fans and pundits alike following his dominant midfield display.

England will still finish top of Group D if they defeat the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Scotland, meanwhile, know that victory over Croatia on the same night would also see them reach the last 16 of Euro 2020.

England outclassed by Scotland (Football Terrace)

How much do you really know about England's Euro 2020 squad? [Quiz]

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News