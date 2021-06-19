Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portugal travelled to Germany for a monstrous Euro 2020 group stage clash.

The home side started well, having an early Roben Gosens strike ruled out for offside.

They continued to press and looked the most likely to break the deadlocked as they camped outside the Portuguese area.

However, you can have the possession and territory in the world but, when a certain Cristiano Ronaldo is around, you're just never safe.

After Portugal defended a German corner, Ronaldo lit the fuse, setting them forward on a potentially dangerous counter.

He then blazed up the field in support before popping up right at the end of a scintiallating move to sweep the ball home.

It was a quite sensational goal that would have left the German side absolutely shell-shocked.

In but a matter of seconds Ronaldo went from one end of the field to the other showing that, even at the ripe-old age of 36, he is still a supreme athlete.

That took Ronaldo's international tally to a staggering 107. While this might've been one of the easier finishes, it can certainly be considered one of the best he has ever scored for his country.

There was just no stopping the Portuguese as they flooded forward to draw first blood in the game.

Germany will have to fight for their lives now if they wish to cling on to a place in the tournament.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

