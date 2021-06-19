Cristiano Ronaldo continued his scintillating start to Euro 2020 by opening the scoring for Portugal against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The 36-year-old, who netted a brace in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary, finished off a magnificent counter-attack with a close-range tap-in.

Germany, beaten 1-0 by France in their opening match, dominated the early stages of the Group F encounter and had a goal disallowed for offside when Robin Gosens finished acrobatically from an acute angle.

But it was Portugal who took the lead against the run of play following one of the best counter-attacking moves that we’ll see at this summer’s European Championships.

Bernardo Silva picked out Diogo Jota in the area, and the Liverpool forward laid the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to notch his third goal of Euro 2020.

Video: Ronaldo's skill on Rudiger

Full of confidence, Ronaldo then rolled back the years to embarrass Germany defender Antonio Rudiger with a cheeky no-look flick.

After holding off Mats Hummels, the veteran forward then lifted the ball over Rudiger before flicking the ball to Bruno Fernandes without even looking.

Watch Ronaldo's skill here...

And did Ronaldo pretend to go to catch the ball for a moment there, just to add a little extra spice to the skill? Superb!

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from social media…

Germany led 2-1 at half-time vs Portugal

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, Portugal still went into the half-time interval trailing.

Two own goals in quick succession from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro turned the game on its head before the break.

But with the irrepressible Ronaldo on the pitch, you certainly wouldn’t bet against Portugal turned it around in their favour before the full-time whistle.

