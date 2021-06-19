England were held to a frustrating draw by Scotland at Wembley on Friday.

On a rain-soaked night in London, the Scots got their Euro 2020 campaign back on track with a superb performance against Gareth Southgate's England.

England's apologetic performance was painfully tepid, with only John Stones coming close to breaking the deadlock for the Three Lions.

For a side that was considered one of the pre-tournament favourites by many, the draw with Scotland will have come as an alarming reality check.

Despite a wealth of attacking options, England simply couldn't create the sort of chances you would expect, with a stoic Scottish rearguard easily standing up to what was thrown at them.

It's clear that Southgate will have to find a way to wield his lethal forward-going options if England are to go all the way.

Former England star-turned-pundit Alan Shearer has offered the manager a word of advice after naming the changes that need to be made ahead of the final group game against Czech Republic.

Shearer also defended under-fire skipper Harry Kane who has struggled to make any sort of dent at the tournament so far.

"There's no doubt about it: Harry Kane will and should start the next game," Shearer told the BBC, per Metro.

"Forget about leaving your captain and your leader out. We know what he can do, we know what a good player he is. One chance and it's in the back of the net."

"I understood the way he played against Croatia and having those players in there because England lost that semi-final in 2018 because they got bossed; they got the runaround, in midfield," said Shearer.

"I totally understood why he did that and it worked to perfection. I think he'll make changes in the next game and add a little bit of youth in there.

"Maybe Bellingham. He should definitely play Harry Kane, forget what anyone says about leaving him out.

"He could bring Bellingham in there to add something different and also Grealish."

Shearer makes some good points.

You can't help but feel that Kane just needs a moment to go his way and he could peak towards the business end of the tournament.

Fans have been crying out for Grealish to start and he could just get his shot against the Czechs.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Bellingham, meanwhile, could be more of a gamble but he is certainly capable of putting in a shift in the midfield.

While Friday's draw was far from ideal, Southgate still possesses an incredibly exciting squad and, if they click into gear, there could still be some joy for fans of the Three Lions.\

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News