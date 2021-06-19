Portugal travelled to Germany on Saturday for one of the biggest clashes of the European championships so far.

With the so-called Euro 2020 'Group of Death' finely poised after France dropped points in Hungary in the early kick-off, both the Germans and the Portuguese would have been desperate to lay down a marker in the group.

It initially looked as though Portugal would add to their win over Hungary on the opening rounds after Cristiano Ronaldo finished off a sweeping counter attack that left Germany looking a bit shellshocked.

However, as is their way, they pulled up their socks and fought their way back into clash, asserting the superiority on the day by pushing forward.

The vulnerable Portuguese defence crumbled under the pressure, conceding two quick-fire own goals as a promising half ended in tatter for the defending champions.

It would only get worse in the second half however as a superb German side refused to relent ruthlessly going on the hunt for more goals.

And more goals there were as Die Mannschaft finally managed to score a goal themselves with Kai Havertz tapping home at the back post after a delightful, a free-flowing move.

They would then add to that tally only minutes later, with Robin Gosens, a thorn in the Portuguese side throughout, rattled one home after another fine piece of build-up play.

The Portuguese weren't about to roll over though, snatching one back after Ronaldo pulled a free-kick back into the direction of Diogo Jota who smashed it home from right underneath the bar.

Despite Renato Sanches smacking a thunderbolt off the post late on, that is how it would remain as Germany got their campaign back on track in what was easily the game of the tournament.

Their performance will have sent an ominous message to the rest of the tournament who may have felt that the Germans were less of a threat after their loss to France.

