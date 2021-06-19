Football quiz: How much can you remember about Rangers' 2020/21 season?

For Rangers, last season was one of the most memorable in recent history.

Indeed, with Steven Gerrard finally restoring former glories and vindicating the risk of appointing him as a novice in 2018, the club's 55th league title win will live long in the memory. Unbeaten in the league all season amid an impressive Europa League campaign, Ibrox is once again a happy place.

While the European Championships are currently grabbing all of our attention ahead of next season, GIVEMESPORT are looking to celebrate what happened in the 2020/21 season.

Given the rip-roaring success of it, it's a year that will be talked about even in the distant future as Rangers fans look back on the season that made the club champions once again.

With that in mind, we've compiled 15 questions on the 2020/1 season for supporters.

Who scored the first goal? Who scored the last? Who was the first player to score against the champions?

Put your knowledge to the test by taking the quiz below!

1 of 15 Who was Rangers' oldest player last season? Jermain Defoe Allan McGregor Steven Davis

News Now - Sport News