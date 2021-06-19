Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reunited with his former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos after Portugal’s 4-2 defeat to Germany at Euro 2020.

The legendary forward was unable to prevent his side slumping to a convincing loss at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

That said, Ronaldo still earned praise from fans and pundits alike for his performance over the course of the 90 minutes.

The 36-year-old started and finished a wonderful counter-attack to put Portugal 1-0 up in the 15th minute.

Two own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro, though, saw Germany take a 2-1 lead at the half-time break.

Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then extended Germany’s lead to 4-1 by the hour-mark before Diogo Jota pulled a goal back shortly afterwards from a Ronaldo assist.

Group F is now delicately poised after France were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Hungary earlier on Saturday.

The 2018 World Cup winners lead the group on four points, Germany and Portugal have three points apiece, while Hungary are off the mark with one.

Ronaldo and Kroos share lovely moment at full-time

After the final whistle, Ronaldo and Kroos shared a lovely moment together.

The pair spent four successful seasons playing alongside each other at the Bernabeu from 2014-2018.

Kroos played his part in many of Ronaldo’s 450 goals for Los Blancos and will always be immensely thankful that he had the luxury of playing alongside the midfield maestro.

The two stars embraced at full-time before Pepe, another former Real Madrid player, joined the catch-up.

Watch the heartwarming footage here…

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from fans on Twitter…

How will Group F finish?

Portugal wrap up Group F with a tough match against France on Wednesday evening.

Germany, meanwhile, take on Hungary at the same time.

But Ronaldo and Kroos will do everything in their power to ensure their teams qualify for the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

