Football quiz: How much can you remember about Celtic's 2020/21 season?

For Celtic fans, the 2020/21 season probably can't be forgotten quickly enough.

What started as the club's attempts to win a tenth league title in a row ended in a farce and, for the first time in close to a decade, it is not the Hoops who sit on Scottish football's throne.

Still, with the dust settling ahead of a new era at Parkhead, it's worth taking a look back on what actually happened to Celtic during the campaign we just completed. Indeed, amid all the emotion, it's easy to forget just who did what for the club.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have built a little quiz for you. What actually happened to Celtic in the 2020/21 season? Painful as it might be, it can't exactly be stripped from the record books.

Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Their last? Who was the first player to score against them?

Put your knowledge to the test and take the quiz below.

1 of 15 Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Mohamed Elyounoussi Odsonne Edouard Kristoffer Ajer James Forrest

