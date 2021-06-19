Man United chasing striker once tipped to become "the best in Europe"

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number of clubs in the hunt to sign Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic.

What is the latest Man United transfer news?

According to a report from Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid are eager to offload Jovic this summer following his underwhelming spell in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos intend to find a suitor for the Serbia international at a price that doesn't see them make a significant loss on the €60 million they paid to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, though they are unlikely to recoup that type of figure given how sharply his stock has declined in the last two years.

The report claims that Real would settle for €40m (£34.3m) for his signature and several clubs, including Man United and Chelsea, are interested in shelling out.

However, interest is yet to translate into a concrete offer.

How did Jovic perform in the 2020/21 season?

Having played just 149 minutes in La Liga by January during the 2020/21 season, Jovic returned to his former club Eintracht Frankfurt on a short-term loan deal.

He made an immediate impact by scoring two goals on his debut against Schalke, but he added just two more goals before the end of the campaign.

Prior to his move to the Bernabeu, Jovic scored 27 goals and provided seven assists during a scintillating 2018/19 campaign with the Bundesliga outfit.

That's the type of form any interested party will be aiming to help him rediscover in order to get their money's worth.

What has been said about Luka Jovic?

It's important to remember that Jovic is just 23 years old. He's endured a difficult spell at Real but it's early days for a player of whom so much is expected.

Jovic got his career underway with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade and Zvezdan Terzic, the club's general director, tipped him to go the very top as an 18-year-old.

“Jovic will become the best striker in Europe,” said Terzic.

Following his move to Eintracht, Jovic earned special praise from recently retired forward Alexander Meier, who alluded to his former teammate's ability to score any type of goal.

“He is the best finisher I ever played with.

“Nobody from our team really knew him when he arrived.

“But in training you could see immediately that he’s just amazing in front of goal. He has everything. Heading, shooting, left foot, right foot.

"Inside the box he knows exactly where the ball will fall down. He was so young but already so cool and confident; you could tell he would score many times.”

