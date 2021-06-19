Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unfortunate to be on the losing side as Portugal’s slumped to a 4-2 defeat against Germany on Saturday evening.

The legendary forward opened the scoring in the 15th minute, starting and finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move.

However, own goals in quick succession before half-time from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro turned the game on its head and saw Germany go into the break 2-1 up.

Kai Havertz then made it 3-1 shortly after the interval before the excellent Robin Gosens put Germany 4-1 up on the hour-mark.

Diogo Jota pulled a goal back for Portugal with 25 minutes left to play thanks to Ronaldo keeping the ball in play with an acrobatic touch.

But Germany, beaten 1-0 by France in their Group F opener, held on to their two-goal advantage and wrapped up three invaluable points in the process.

How fast did Ronaldo run during Portugal 4-2 Germany?

The moment of the match, though, was Portugal’s sublime counter-attacking goal, inspired by Ronaldo.

beIN Sports analysed the opening goal at half-time and revealed that Ronaldo hit a top speed of 32 km/h during his 97m run.

Considering the five-time Ballon d’Or winner turned 36 back in February, that is a remarkable statistic.

Many football fans were raving about Kylian Mbappe hitting 36 km/h with a lightning-quick sprint for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille earlier this season, and rightly so, but Ronaldo’s top speed was only 4 km/h slower during Portugal vs Germany.

As beIN Sports host Richard Keys pointed out on Twitter, Usain Bolt - the fastest human being in history - registered a top speed of 37.85km/h over 100m at his peak.

Ronaldo wasn’t a million miles away from that on Saturday. What a machine.

ITV Sport say Ronaldo covered 92m in 14.2 seconds, despite slowing down in the final third of the pitch.

Have we ever seen a faster 36-year-old in football?

Ronaldo's physique is a result of his professionalism

It’s testament to the incredible professionalism that Ronaldo has displayed throughout his illustrious career that he’s still capable of out-sprinting opponents much younger than himself.

This was him after the game today - absolutely ripped!

But aside from his physique, it’s Ronaldo’s unparalleled hunger and determination which allows him to produce these magical moments in his mid-30s.

Enjoy him while you still can because we may never see a footballer quite like him again during our lifetimes.

News Now - Sport News