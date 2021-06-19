Cristiano Ronaldo: How fast did Portugal star sprint vs Germany at Euro 2020?
Brought to you by Heineken
Cristiano Ronaldo was unfortunate to be on the losing side as Portugal’s slumped to a 4-2 defeat against Germany on Saturday evening.
The legendary forward opened the scoring in the 15th minute, starting and finishing a wonderful counter-attacking move.
However, own goals in quick succession before half-time from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro turned the game on its head and saw Germany go into the break 2-1 up.
Kai Havertz then made it 3-1 shortly after the interval before the excellent Robin Gosens put Germany 4-1 up on the hour-mark.
Diogo Jota pulled a goal back for Portugal with 25 minutes left to play thanks to Ronaldo keeping the ball in play with an acrobatic touch.
But Germany, beaten 1-0 by France in their Group F opener, held on to their two-goal advantage and wrapped up three invaluable points in the process.
How fast did Ronaldo run during Portugal 4-2 Germany?
The moment of the match, though, was Portugal’s sublime counter-attacking goal, inspired by Ronaldo.
beIN Sports analysed the opening goal at half-time and revealed that Ronaldo hit a top speed of 32 km/h during his 97m run.
Considering the five-time Ballon d’Or winner turned 36 back in February, that is a remarkable statistic.
Many football fans were raving about Kylian Mbappe hitting 36 km/h with a lightning-quick sprint for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille earlier this season, and rightly so, but Ronaldo’s top speed was only 4 km/h slower during Portugal vs Germany.
As beIN Sports host Richard Keys pointed out on Twitter, Usain Bolt - the fastest human being in history - registered a top speed of 37.85km/h over 100m at his peak.
Ronaldo wasn’t a million miles away from that on Saturday. What a machine.
ITV Sport say Ronaldo covered 92m in 14.2 seconds, despite slowing down in the final third of the pitch.
Have we ever seen a faster 36-year-old in football?
Ronaldo's physique is a result of his professionalism
It’s testament to the incredible professionalism that Ronaldo has displayed throughout his illustrious career that he’s still capable of out-sprinting opponents much younger than himself.
This was him after the game today - absolutely ripped!
But aside from his physique, it’s Ronaldo’s unparalleled hunger and determination which allows him to produce these magical moments in his mid-30s.
Enjoy him while you still can because we may never see a footballer quite like him again during our lifetimes.
News Now - Sport News