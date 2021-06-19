Portugal slumped to a humbling 4-2 loss to Germany on a forgettable day in Munich.

Their Euro 2020 conquest was looking incredibly strong after Cristiano Ronaldo finished off a blistering counter-attack to give his team the lead.

From that point on however, it was all Germany, with the team in white squeezing the life out of the reining champions, forcing two own goals and flipping the tie on its head before the break.

The second stanza saw Germany continue their dominance with Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens netting after some fantastic, free-flowing build up play.

A late Diogo Jota goals proved to be nothing more than a consolation as Germany held out to claim their first win of the tournament.

Ronaldo certainly did everything he could to haul Portugal back into with much of the blame being lumped at the feet of Manchester United star, Bruno Fernandes.

The talismanic midfielder has developed an unwanted reputation for going missing when the rubber really hits the road in big games and that was very much the case on Saturday evening.

Fernandes just could not get into the game, struggling to replicate the sort of electric form he has shown time and time again at Old Trafford.

It was another glaring example of Bruno's big-game hoodoo as his poor run against established opponents continued.

On commentary for ITV at the time, former Arsenal star Lee Dixon pulled no punches as he took a swipe at Bruno's lifeless performance.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

With Portugal 3-1 down and Germany swarming all over them, Dixon singled out Bruno for some tough love.

"Someone needs to tell Fernandes he's 3-1 down. He is just strolling on the ball," he said.

"He had a chance then to run into space and commit a few players ahead of him. No energy in his run at all."

There can be no doubting the fact that Bruno is one of the most talented midfielders on the planet right now, but the big game cloud that hangs over his career is only growing darker.

His tepid performance in the Europa League final for Manchester United was just another occasion that Bruno simply didn't turn up for.

Now, with Portugal desperate for some creativity and inspiration, he was once again anonymous.

If Bruno can somehow find away to overcome the curse, then he could easily dominate European football for years to come.

Portugal will be hoping he manages to put his struggles behind him sooner rather than later.

