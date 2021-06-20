Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Robin Gosens produced a Man of the Match performance on Saturday as Germany recorded an impressive 4-2 victory over Portugal in the Euro 2020 group stages.

Portugal took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo, but Germany were 4-1 up by the hour-mark thanks to two own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro, plus strikes from Kai Havertz and Gosens.

Gosens, who plies his trade with Italian outfit Atalanta, received a standing ovation from Germany’s fans at the Allianz Arena in Munich after he was subbed off shortly after his goal.

The wing-back will be on the radar of Europe’s top clubs ahead of the 2021-22 campaign if he continues to shine at this summer’s European Championships.

Ronaldo refused to give Gosens his shirt

Producing a MOTM display in front of Ronaldo must have felt particularly sweet for Gosens, who revealed in his autobiography back in April that the legendary forward left him ‘blushed and ashamed’ after saying no to his shirt request.

"After the game against Juventus, I tried to fulfil my dream of having Ronaldo jersey," Gosens recalled in his biography titled ‘Dreams are Worthwhile’, per Goal.com.

"After the final whistle I went to him, having not even gone public to celebrate ... but Ronaldo did not accept. I asked: 'Cristiano, can I have your shirt?' He didn't even look at me, he just said: 'No!'"

On the snub, Gosens said: "I was completely blushed and ashamed. I went away and felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That's what I felt and tried to hide it."

Gosens received a Ronaldo shirt from Atalanta teammate

After hearing of Gosens’ awkward encounter with Ronaldo, Atalanta’s Hans Hateboer gifted his teammate a Juventus shirt with Ronaldo’s name on the back and captured his priceless reaction…

Did Gosens ask for Ronaldo's shirt again?

After being burned once, Gosens admitted he didn’t ask Ronaldo for his Portugal shirt following Saturday’s Euro 2020 encounter.

“I didn’t ask him for his shirt, as I want to enjoy the victory and this evening,” he told Sky Sports Italia, per Football Italia.

“It is certainly an unforgettable night for me,” he added. “We beat a truly strong team and I got my first goal in this tournament, as well as an assist. I am happy and proud.

“We knew that we’d have to win today, because if we lost here then it’d become really difficult to qualify. We tried to give everything both in attack and defence. I’m happy we won the match.”

Gosens gets his revenge on Ronaldo

In the end, it was Gosens who ended up having the last laugh.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

