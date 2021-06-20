Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gary Lineker was very impressed with Alexander Isak's performance for Sweden against Slovakia on Friday.

The Real Sociedad striker was a constant menace throughout and played an important role in Sweden's winner.

Isak won a penalty when he was taken out by Martin Dubravka in the box. Emil Forsberg scored the resulting penalty to give Sweden all three points.

Lineker raved about the 21-year-old on Twitter after the game.

He wrote: “Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent.”

However, Isak didn't have much clue who Lineker was and even referred to him as an 'old player'.

A reporter said at his post-match press conference: “Gary Lineker wrote about you, he said you were an excellent talent. Do you know who Gary Lineker is?”

Isak answered: “I am aware of him. Is he an old player working in the studio?”

The reporter added: “He was the top goal scorer at the World Cup in 1986.”

Isak responded: “Well I wasn’t born then, but I have a little bit of knowledge about him.”

The whole exchange provided Micah Richards a golden opportunity to mock Lineker live on BBC.

After the clip was played, Lineker said: "I said really nice things about him! An ‘old player in the studio’?”

Richards then burst into laughter and joked: "How does it feel when no-one knows you? Now you know how I feel!”

Poor Gary. Richards saw the opportunity to mock him and he grasped it with both hands.

The 32-year-old really is a breath of fresh air. He always seems to be in a good mood and his constant energy is refreshing to see.

