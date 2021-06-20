Micah Richards mocks Gary Lineker for Alexander Isak's comment after Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
Gary Lineker was very impressed with Alexander Isak's performance for Sweden against Slovakia on Friday.
The Real Sociedad striker was a constant menace throughout and played an important role in Sweden's winner.
Isak won a penalty when he was taken out by Martin Dubravka in the box. Emil Forsberg scored the resulting penalty to give Sweden all three points.
Lineker raved about the 21-year-old on Twitter after the game.
He wrote: “Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent.”
However, Isak didn't have much clue who Lineker was and even referred to him as an 'old player'.
A reporter said at his post-match press conference: “Gary Lineker wrote about you, he said you were an excellent talent. Do you know who Gary Lineker is?”
Isak answered: “I am aware of him. Is he an old player working in the studio?”
The reporter added: “He was the top goal scorer at the World Cup in 1986.”
Isak responded: “Well I wasn’t born then, but I have a little bit of knowledge about him.”
The whole exchange provided Micah Richards a golden opportunity to mock Lineker live on BBC.
After the clip was played, Lineker said: "I said really nice things about him! An ‘old player in the studio’?”
Richards then burst into laughter and joked: "How does it feel when no-one knows you? Now you know how I feel!”
Poor Gary. Richards saw the opportunity to mock him and he grasped it with both hands.
The 32-year-old really is a breath of fresh air. He always seems to be in a good mood and his constant energy is refreshing to see.