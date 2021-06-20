Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The second round of matches at Euro 2020 have been completed and there's still a lot to play for in the final group games.

Three teams have secured their passage through to the last-16: Netherlands, Belgium and Italy.

The likes of England, France and Wales sit on four points and are almost certain to join the trio in the knockout rounds.

Portugal, Germany and Spain are among the teams that still have work to do if they are to make it through.

While North Macedonia have become the first team to have been knocked out of the competition.

With the second round of matches now complete, who are the favourites to win the tournament?

Opta have used their Stats Perform Predictor to calculate every side's chances of winning Euro 2020 after the second round of matches.

You can view the results below...

24. North Macedonia - 0%

23. Turkey - 0.01%

22. Hungary - 0.04%

21. Scotland - 0.04%

20. Slovakia - 0.1%

19. Finland - 0.2%

18. Austria - 0.3%

17. Czech Republic - 0.3%

16. Poland - 0.6%

15. Ukraine - 0.6%

14. Croatia - 0.9%

13. Sweden - 1.4%

12. Russia - 1.6%

11. Switzerland - 1.6%

10. Wales - 1.9%

9. Denmark - 4.0%

8. England - 5.8%

7. Italy - 6.8%

6. Netherlands - 7.7%

5. Belgium - 9.9%

4. Spain - 10.2%

3. Portugal - 10.6%

2. Germany - 12.2%

1. France - 23.3%

France remain the favourites to win the competition despite their shock 1-1 draw to Hungary on Sunday.

Germany have leaped to second after their dominant performance over Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo's side make up the top three.

Spain have just two points from two and are in real danger of not making the knockout rounds but are fourth favourites, just above Belgium.

Italy have been arguably the most impressive side but, surprisingly, are only seventh favourites according to Opta.

They have a better chance of winning the tournament than England, though, who have slipped to eighth favourites after their poor performance against Scotland.

Elsewhere, Wales are 10th favourites, while Scotland have just a 0.04% chance of lifting the trophy next month.

