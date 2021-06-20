Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another day of Euro 2020 action has been concluded and we're now on the home straight in the group stages.

Every team has now played two games and, with North Macedonia the only team to have been knocked out of the competition, 23 of the remaining 24 teams can still qualify for the last-16 in their final group stage clash.

Day nine provided another instalment of captivating viewing throughout the day as France and Hungary went head-to-head in a packed out Puskas Arena before Germany dismantled the highly fancied Portugal in the evening kick-off.

Poland earned a priceless 1-1 draw against Spain to close the day and keep their tournament alive courtesy of Robert Lewandowski's second-half header.

Those were the headline results, but what else happened across the three games?

Here, GIVEMESPORT round up five things you may have missed from the action...

Renato Sanches almost scores Goal of the Tournament contender

Patrik Schick has almost certainly secured Euro 2020's Goal of the Tournament award with his stunning halfway line strike against Scotland, but Renato Sanches almost blasted home another contender during Portugal's 4-2 defeat against Germany.

The Lille midfielder took aim and unleashed a venomous strike towards Manuel Neuer's goal in the 78th minute.

Such was the velocity of the effort, the ball was scarcely detectable in real time before it crashed off the post with an almighty thud.

You can't hit them much sweeter than that and his shot was so close to setting up a grandstand finish by reducing the deficit to 4-3.

Antonio Rudiger shows his passion

Antonio Rudiger has found himself in the media spotlight in recent weeks having inflicted a serious injury on Kevin De Bruyne in the Champions League final and seemingly bitten Paul Pogba in Germany's Euro 2020 opener.

The aforementioned incidents certainly divide opinion but what cannot be disputed about Rudiger is his passion for the game.

With the clock ticking against Portugal and Die Mannschaft holding out for three points, the 28-year-old made a vital clearance to deny Pepe and his reaction showed exactly how much it meant to him.

The mask-bearing and visibly charged up defender was fist-bumping and screaming with delight after removing the ball from danger.

You can watch a clip of the incident below:

Robert Lewandowski sets new record

Poland's hopes at this tournament almost entirely rest on Robert Lewandowski so it was fitting that the Bayern Munich hitman popped up with an equalising goal against Spain.

Having bullied Aymeric Laporte to power home a precisely placed header, Lewandowski became the first ever Polish player to score in three different iterations of the European Championships (2012, 2016 and 2020).

Thomas Muller mugs off Robin Gosens

Robin Gosens earned the Man of the Match award for his pulsating display against Portugal on Saturday evening but he still couldn't evade the mischief of Thomas Muller, who light-heartedly accused him of only running for 60 minutes of the game while taking a thinly-veiled dig at Serie A.

If we know anything about Muller, though, it's that he's permanently on the wind-up.

Kacper Kozłowski becomes the youngest ever player at Euro 2020

Jude Bellingham held a Euros record for just six days after coming on as a substitute against Croatia in England's Euros opener.

Kacper Kozłowski, who plays for Pogon Szczecin in his homeland, replaced Mateusz Klich against Spain in the 55th minute to become the youngest player in Euros history, earning his fourth international cap in the process.

Kozłowski was just 17 years and 246 days old when he set the record.

