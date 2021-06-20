England were well below par against Scotland on Friday evening.

The Three Lions were expected to easily defeat their fierce rivals.

But they failed to break Scotland down as the two sides drew 0-0 at Wembley.

It really was a poor performance by England, who recorded just one shot on target on the evening.

England's game against Czech Republic is now of the utmost importance.

While England are virtually guaranteed of their spot in the last 16, Gareth Southgate's side need a victory to clinch top spot in Group D.

It's clear Southgate needs to ring the changes and we've named the XI we think should feature against the Czech Republic.

GK: Jordan Pickford

Pickford has been solid at Euro 2020 and deserves to retain his place.

LB: Luke Shaw

Shaw wasn't at his very best against Scotland but his form over the course of the 2020/21 season gets him the nod.

CB: John Stones

Stones has been one of the Three Lions' best performers as they haven't conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020.

CB: Harry Maguire

Tyrone Mings has played well in England's two group games but he may struggle against better opposition.

Maguire is England's best centre-back. He declared himself fit to play against Scotland and he should be given minutes before the knockout rounds start.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Kyle Walker and Reece James were poor against Croatia and Scotland respectively.

Trippier played well at left-back in England's Euro 2020 opener. He should be given the chance to start in his natural position.

CM: Declan Rice

Rice is England's best defensive midfielder and should retain his place.

CM: Mason Mount

There's no point playing two defensive midfielders when you are expected to dominate a game.

Mount has been playing further forward this tournament but has the discipline and temperament needed to play in a deeper role.

LW: Jack Grealish

Grealish failed to impact the game when he came on as a substitute but it's about time he was unleashed from the start.

CAM: Phil Foden

Foden has been largely anonymous on the wing for England. He needs to play in a central role and get more involved in the game.

RW: Jadon Sancho

How Sancho hasn't played a single minute this tournament is baffling. He's been involved in 109 goals for Dortmund in the last three seasons. He should be given his chance.

ST: Harry Kane

Kane has been off the pace in England's first two games but it would be wrong to bench your best player.

The service to Kane has not been good enough so far this tournament. If a chance falls to him, there's no doubt he will take it.

There's no way he should be dropped.

We've gone with a very attacking XI and that's exactly what England fans up and down the country want to see.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Kalvin Phillips have been dropped from our XI, with Sancho and Grealish coming in.

