Could this be the best goal ever scored by a goalkeeper?

It's not often goalkeepers get on the scoresheet, but when they do, it's usually a goal for the archives.

This was certainly the case for Portsmouth's Hannah Haughton, who scored perhaps the goal of the tournament during the first ever Women's European Beach Soccer League.

In their semi-final clash against Russia, England breezed their way to a 3-1 win, securing their place in the last round of the tournament.

Following a backpass from her defender, Haughton couldn't settle for just playing out from the back. After a couple of touches, the shot-stopper pulled the trigger from well within her own half and sent the ball sailing over the Russian keeper.

In truly unbelievable fashion, England's goalkeeper put her side 1-0 up after just minutes on the clock. Setting the tone for the Lionesses' eventual win over the Russians.

The clip of Haughton's goal has been shared by Portsmouth – her domestic club – where it's received praise in abundance. Could this be one of the best goals ever scored by a goalkeeper?

England will take on Spain this afternoon in the finals of the Euro Beach Soccer League. The Spaniards snuck through into the last round after a 2-1 win over Switzerland in the semis.

