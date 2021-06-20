Netherlands are having a fine Euro 2020 campaign.

Frank De Boer's side kickstarted their tournament with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Ukraine.

They followed that result with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Austria on Thursday.

Oranje have already qualified to the last-16 and are the only team in the competition that have already been confirmed as group winners.

Memphis Depay is Netherlands' star player and he scored against Austria in midweek.

He should have scored at least another, though.

The Dutchman, who will join Barcelona this summer, was guilty of missing a golden opportunity in the first half.

Wout Weghorst laid the ball on a plate for Depay but he blazed his effort over the bar from only six yards out.

While many Dutch fans would have been livid with the miss, a group of their fans used his miss as an opportunity to troll their neighbours.

Carlos van Erven and his friends were watching the game in real-time in their flat.

They noticed that their neighbours were viewing the match in their garden with a 30 second delay.

So they decided to play a cruel prank where they wildly celebrated Depay's miss in an attempt to get their neighbours into thinking they had scored.

Their actions worked a treat as their neighbours joined them in celebration, only to then watch Depay sky his effort.

The video has gone viral on social media and you can watch it below.

That's some incredible trolling.

Many football fans enjoyed their actions.

@Spawntayneous wrote: "This is s***housery to top all s***thousery."

"What a start to the morning... just burst out laughing", @meetchaitanya10 said.

While @OllieTKOtaylor wrote: "The greatest s***housery I've ever seen."

As aforementioned, Netherlands have already secured top spot in their group so they can go into their final group game against North Macedonia without any pressure.

They will play the third place team in either Group D, E or F in Budapest on June 27.

