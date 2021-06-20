Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's been a thoroughly entertaining opening to Euro 2020 and the tournament is shaping up nicely as every side prepares to play their final group game.

We've seen a collection of stunning strikes, a bizarrely high number of own goals and an almost impeccable use of VAR that puts the Premier League to shame.

The tournament has also given us the opportunity to analyse a number of players from across the continent who we rarely, if ever, get a chance to watch.

It's one of the things that keeps us so glued to our screens throughout the festival of football, with fans warming to new cult heroes and surprise stars alike.

But just who exactly have been the most outstanding players of Euro 2020 thus far?

Well, according to official data from Uefa, Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been the tournament's best, edging just ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in second and Robin Gosens in third.

Let's take a look at the top 20 players below courtesy of Uefa:

20. Arron Ramsey (Wales)

19. Stole Dimitrievski (North Macedonia)

18. Grant Hanley (Scotland)

17. Antoine Griezmann (France)

16. Mykola Matviyenko (Ukraine)

15. Manuel Akanji (Denmark)

14. Kamil Jozwiak (Poland)

13. Tomas Kalas (Czech Republic)

12. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine)

11. Frenkie de Jong (Holland)

10. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)

9. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

8. Thomas Meunier (Belgium)

7. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine)

6. Stefan Lainer (Austria)

5. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

4. Milan Skriniar (Slovakia)

3. Robin Gosens (Germany)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

1. Manuel Locatelli (Italy)

Locatelli is top of the list having earned a score of 38134 points, which is significantly more than Ronaldo's 32994.

There's no room for any England players in the top 20 while Locatelli is the only Italian included in the list despite the domineering opening from Roberto Mancini's men.

Grant Hanley has been a rock for Scotland at the heart of the back-five and looks in fine fettle ahead of Norwich City's return to the Premier League next season, so it's no surprise to see him in 18th place.

With three players included in the list - Roman Yayemchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko and Mykola Matviyenko - Ukraine have the highest number of players in the top 20 after two games.

