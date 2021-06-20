Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thierry Henry was one of the best strikers of his generation.

The Frenchman terrified countless opposition defenders with his blistering speed and lethal finishing in front of goal.

He is considered one of the greatest players in Premier League history having scored 175 goals in 258 games for Arsenal.

Henry is now 43 years old and hung up his boots back in 2014.

He's still active in football, though. He's currently working as an assistant coach away with the Belgium national squad.

The Frenchman showed he hasn't lost his football ability at all in Belgium training ahead of their Euro 2020 clash against Finland.

Belgium's official football account tweeted a video which emphasises Henry's brilliance.

The video starts with Henry standing over a free-kick.

Henry is naturally right-footed but he could be seen lining up a strike at goal with his 'weaker' left-foot.

The 43-year-old then arrows an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

His free-kick left members of the Belgian squad baffled.

Romelu Lukaku, one of the best strikers in the world, couldn't believe what he had seen.

"Come on. Record top goal scorers don't need this. Come on, man! Go in, go in!" Lukaku says while guiding Henry indoors.

Kevin De Bruyne then bemoans: "That's the issue we've been training for half-an-hour and scored a few. He just goes with his left and killed us! And we have a game tomorrow!"

Lukaku can then be seen adding: "This guy retired for 10 years. He killed my whole country, man!"

Henry has still got it. Class really is permanent.

