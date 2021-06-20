WWE: Bayley & Bianca Belair spark Twitter beef ahead of Hell in a Cell 2021

The long-awaited return of Hell in a Cell is almost over. Tonight's pay-per-view event promises to deliver fireworks as titles are put on the line and feuds will finally come to a head.

The bubbling rivalry between reigning RAW champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will have WWE fans eager to see them take each other on in the cell tonight. But SmackDown opponents Bayley and Bianca Belair may have just raised the stakes.

Ahead of their meeting on the PPV event, Bayley took to Twitter to trash talk her rival, tweeting: "This is MY world, see you in hell!"

Belair hit back almost immediately, flexing on her win over The Role Model last month.

"Whew that must really hurt," she wrote. "You got a 10 year-ish head start and I came in and hawked you down. I respect ya journey. But it’s cool cause tomorrow in #HIAC, you will learn to respect mine."

Tonight will be Belair's first ever appearance on Hell in a Cell. Earlier this month, she challenged Bayley – who has fought in the event twice already – to take her on in a winner-takes-all battle for the SmackDown title.

Belair, dubbed the EST of WWE, won her first professional title back in February after she defeated Sasha Banks to become the Women's SmackDown Champion. She then held off Bayley during the WrestleMania Backlash fight in May, who was challenging to take back the title she last won in 2019.

Tensions between these two have been brewing for weeks now and fans will finally get to see a no holds barred meeting between them in Hell tonight.

