UFC legend, Anderson Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr via a split decision in the contest on Saturday evening in Mexico.

Silva dominated the contest with his opponent seeming to burn out as the fight worn on.

Silva dominated so much that by the third round, he seemed to drop his guard and taunt the veteran while he was penned into a corner.

The Brazilian then landed a lethal uppercut in the fourth round, which Chavez Jr never seemed to recover from.

The second half of the eight round bout was completely controlled by Silva, where he always was beating Chavez Jr to the punch on a regular basis.

The Mexican was fully bloodied by the final round so it seemed surprising that one of the judges ruled in his favour, as Silva won the judges vote 77-75, 75-77, 77-75.

There was so pre-fight drama for Chavez Jr. His bizarre set of recent results, which included a odd decision to withdraw against Daniel Jacobs and a really surprising loss to the relatively unknown Mario Abel Cazares, showed that he was out of form.

That was then compounded when he weighed-in outside of the limit which meant that the Mexican had to cough up $100,000.

Anderson Silva has fought in the boxing a couple of times before, losing on his debut all the way back in 1998, before winning in his second fight in 2005. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, winning multiple titles before making a spiritual return to the ring, which he controlled over the eight rounds.

Questions will be raised over the continuation of Chavez’s boxing career, considering everything that has happened over the past few months, which included angering his great father during his withdrawal during his bout with Daniel Jacobs. Is it time to go?

