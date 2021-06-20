Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United: What is the most valuable club in world football?

Florentino Perez

Football clubs are some of the most financially dominant brands on the planet. 

The sport's universal appeal has enabled plenty of gargantuan outfits to attract fans from all over the world, generating millions, if not billions, of pounds through a variety of revenue streams. 

It's the reason why every billionaire and his butler's dog appear to be hellbent on purchasing a football club and attempting to spend their way to the top.

Of course, transcending into the elite isn't as straightforward as the Football Manager franchise may have led you to believe, but investment continues to pour into the game at an astronomical rate. 

Manchester City are almost certainly the flagship example of how rampant spending can turn a mediocre club into a genuinely established heavyweight of the football world, but just how valuable have they actually become since Sheikh Mansour purchased the club in 2008?

Man City to bid £100m for Harry Kane | SANCHO is Man United CLOSE! The Done Deal Show

Well, according to Branddirectory.com, City are in fourth place, narrowly behind local rivals Manchester United, in the ranking of the most valuable football brands on the planet. 

With a valuation of $1.31bn, City are one of six English clubs residing in the top ten. 

Real Madrid occupy top spot ahead of Barcelona while Bayern Munich (5th) and Paris Saint-Germain (7th) make up the remainder of the top ten. 

A total of 18 English clubs are included in the top 50, which goes to show just how commercially desirable the Premier League is for potential investors. 

p1f8kqnctq1s661ivk2854160lb.jpg

There is no place for a single Serie A side inside the top 10. Despite dominating Serie A for the best part of a decade and the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus are only in 11th place behind the markedly less successful north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, Celtic's dominance in Scotland has put them ahead of Rangers despite the pendulum swing in the SPFL during the 2020/21 season. 

The Hoops are positioned in 48th and there's no place for their Glaswegian rivals. 

Take a look at the top 50 in full below: 

50. Mainz 

49. Lazio 

48. Celtic 

47. Werder Bremen 

46. Marseille 

45. FC Koln

44. Villarreal 

43. Athletic Bilbao 

42. Brighton & Hove Albion 

41. Benfica 

40. Leeds United 

39. AS Roma 

38. Watford 

37. Burnley 

36. Hoffenheim 

35. Southampton 

34. Valencia 

33. Zenit St Petersburg

32. Napoli 

31. Wolverhampton Wanderers

30. Aston Villa 

29. AC Milan

28. Crystal Palace 

27. Lyon 

26. Bayer Leverkusen 

25. Eintracht Frankfurt 

24. Ajax 

23. Sevilla 

22. Newcastle United 

21. Borussia Monchengladbach

20. Schalke 

19. Wolfsburg

18. West Ham United

17. Leicester City

16. RB Leipzig 

15. Everton

14. Inter Milan 

13. Atletico Madrid 

12. Borussia Dortmund 

11. Juventus 

10. Arsenal 

9. Tottenham Hotspur 

8. Chelsea 

7. Paris Saint-Germain 

6. Liverpool

5. Bayern Munich

4. Manchester City

3. Manchester United 

2. Barcelona 

1. Real Madrid 

1 of 30
Estadio do Dragao

Can you name this famous football stadium?

News Now - Sport News