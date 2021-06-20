Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On the latest episode of his podcast, boxing legend Mike Tyson reacted to the famous YouTube clip of Deontay Wilder beating the controversial Charlie Zelenoff.

The fight happened a few years ago now, so to remind you of how this came about, Zelenoff trolled Wilder online which included the self-proclaimed “Greatest Boxer of All Time” mentioning Wilder’s family.

Wilder then invited Zelenoff down to his gym and proceeded to batter him in an intense video which documented the fight. Zelenoff still claims that he never lost even though the evidence is to the contrary.

Tyson watched along with fellow hosts Henry Cejudo and Andy Ruiz Jr and Tyson gave a blow-for-blow account:

“Deontay Wilder went to the gym and beat his ******* ass, I thought “oh ****, did he really do that?”… If I did that I would have been arrested.

“Deontay Wilder is a crazy mother******

“He look like he is trying to kill this ******* guy. Oh no man! I would be in prison for this ****!”

It did seem that Tyson, kind of like the rest of us who have watched the infamous clip, seemed to be grossly interested and found the whole clip to be entertaining.

Zelenoff has somehow not learned from his lessons of avoiding any drama and has since been involved with an injunction with Kim Kardashian.

The 32 year-old had posted several videos professing his love for the reality TV superstar, which has led to the legal proceedings.

Tyson himself, is planning a return to the ring with murmurs being that his former British rival Lennox Lewis will be his opponent for his comeback fight.

The two greats had their last fight in Memphis in 2002, with the Brit coming out on top. That sounds like a throwback that every boxing fan wants and what boxing needs in the midst of mediocre YouTuber fights.

