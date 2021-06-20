Is there anything better than goalkeepers scoring?

Goalkeeper goals in 2020/21

In our book, it's the ultimate drama when it comes to the beautiful game and the 2020/21 season just happens to have been saturated with shot-stoppers scoring dramatic winners.

Alisson Becker becoming the first goalkeeper in Liverpool history to score was certainly chaotic, but make no mistake that Yassine Bounou finding the net for Sevilla was epic too.

And although it wasn't a winning strike, we also had the treat of Newport County's Tom King breaking the world record for the longest-range goal in history during a League Two clash.

Chaos in National League play-off final

However, we might just have found ourselves a new favourite because there was truly manic scenes in the National League play-off final at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon.

Given the prestige of playing in the Football League and how tough it is to gain promotion from England's fifth tier, there's good reason to think it's one of the country's biggest football matches.

So, just imagine the scenes when a goalkeeper finds the net in that very fixture because that's exactly what Lucas Covolan managed to keep Torquay United's dreams alive this weekend.

Having trailed 1-0 to Hartlepool United going into stoppage time, Covolan popped up with a stunning header to cue remarkable scenes of celebration. Check out the chaos down below:

Football... imagine hating it.

Covolan scores for Torquay United

Now, obviously, Covolan finding the back of the net doesn't guarantee that Torquay will be playing in League Two next season, but it did pull what appeared to be inevitable defeat out of the flames.

Hartlepool were on course to make a return to the Football League when Luke Armstrong's goal on 35 minutes looked to have gone unanswered, only for the footballing gods to have other ideas.

And even though Hartlepool fans across the country must have been heartbroken to see their opponents secure extra time, even they must have appreciated the wild poetry of Covolan scoring.

We'll just have to wait and see how the two teams react to such a remarkable stoppage-time plot twist with the score remaining 1-1 in the additional 30 minutes at the time of writing.

