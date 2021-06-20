Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England fans have been demanding to see more of Jack Grealish at Euro 2020 and they finally got what they craved against Scotland on Friday evening.

Gareth Southgate is absolutely spoilt for choice in attacking midfield positions and appears unwilling to include Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Grealish in the same side.

With England struggling to create any clear opportunities against Scotland last week, though, Grealish was sent into the fray in a bid to breathe life into an ominously tepid attack.

Grealish weaved and danced with the ball at his feet, attempting to unsettle the Scottish back line with a more direct approach, but didn't get much luck against the sturdy Stephen O'Donnell.

And O'Donnell has since been asked about his encounter with Grealish in a chat posted on the Scottish FA's YouTube channel.

The Motherwell full-back revealed that John McGinnn provided some inside information on how to unsettle his Villa teammate.

Rather than criticising the 25-year-old playmaker, McGinn suggested that O'Donnell should sugar up his opposite number.

"Thankfully John McGinn had given me some wee tips," said O'Donnell.

"He said if he comes on you need to be nibbling in his ear, but don't be critical, be complimentary.

"So the whole time he was on I was telling him how good looking he was, and that I loved his calves and asking him how he got his hair to look like that.

"If you tell him he's hopeless or kick him really, really hard he gets up and gives it back at you, so maybe that was the advantage against Jack Grealish the other night."

You can see the full clip of O'Donnell recounting the hilarious story below.

And that's what Premier League defenders have been waiting for: the secret to nullifying the typically potent threat offered by Grealish.

