Roberto Mancini has done a fantastic job as Italy manager.

Mancini thriving as Italy boss

When the former Manchester City and Inter Milan coach inherited the job in 2018, the Azzurri were in disarray with their ageing squad having failed to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

However, Mancini hasn't been afraid to blood younger players and talent from clubs further down the Serie A table in order to return the four-time world champions to their former glory.

And while Euro 2020 is the first time that Mancini has cut his teeth at a major tournament, there's no denying that the job he's done to get Italy there has been impressive unto itself.

Italy's strong start at Euro 2020

Besides, the legendary footballing nation are considered by many to be dark horses to go all the way, entering the competition on the back of a 27-game unbeaten run.

Italy opened their Euro 2020 account with superb victories over Turkey and Switzerland, securing 3-0 and 2-0 scorelines in Rome, before heading into their winner-takes-all clash with Wales.

And before the half-time whistle even blew at the Stadio Olimpico, Mancini men's hard reached the mind-boggling feat of having gone 1,000 minutes of competitive action without having conceded.

Mancini: The definition of cool

Marry that to an opening goal from Matteo Pessina and it's fair to say that Mancini has plenty to feel chuffed about at the moment.

But forget the performance of his team for a second because Mancini has done more than attract attention for his coaching and tactics during Euro 2020. Oh yes, you know what we're talking about.

Uh huh, you guessed it, we are indeed talking about the fact that Mancini has been reeling in the compliments for having looked so darn suave on the touchline.

Whether that's for his well groomed looks or those gorgeous Italy suits, we can all agree that if we look anything like the Azzurri boss when we're 56 years old then we've done pretty well.

Mancini's cheeky skill vs Wales

However, Mancini was able to elevate his status as Euro 2020's coolest man to entirely new heights during the Wales clash when he reminded everybody of his talents as a former footballer.

That's because the ex-Sampdoria forward dropped an effortless piece of skill - channelling Olivier Giroud, we dare suggest - in his technical area when a pass from Wales drifted out of play.

It was the umpteenth reminder that Mancini is about as cool as any human being can possibly be, so be sure to check out his Euro 2020 tekkers down below:

This is Mancini's world. We're just living it.

Rolling back the years

Ok, yes, if we're being picky, we could point out the fact that Mancini appeared to deflect the ball on to his own back and one of his Italy stars had to retrieve the ball from around the dugouts.

But come along, we're talking about a 56-year-old bloke dressed in a suit that's been tailored within an inch of its life here, so the fact he even reached the ball with a scorpion touch is pure coolness.

However, even if you're not bowing down to the Mancini throne by way of his badassery, I think we can all appreciate the job that he's done for Italy is worthy of applause.

