Tottenham transfer news: Spurs prepared to move for 24-year-old Serie A ace - The Verdict

Tottenham are prepared to pay Lorenzo Pellegrini's release clause as they step up their interest in the Roma midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old came through Roma's academy, and has made over 150 appearances for the senior side since he was handed his Serie A debut back in 2015.

However, he is about to enter the final year of his contract with the club, and he has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Pellegrini's situation appears to have caught the eye of two Premier League clubs who are tracking him now that the transfer window has opened.

The 17-cap international has a €30m (£25.8m) release clause, and it has been reported that Tottenham and Liverpool are happy to pay this fee to land the Roma man this summer.

Sam Brookes

"Tottenham were so reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for goals this season, it was almost ridiculous. They need so much more from their midfield next term.

"This is where Pellegrini comes into play. He has been exceptional in Serie A this year, scoring seven goals and delivering six assists in Italy's top-flight. When his team have needed him to step up, he has done so more often than not.

"That is why he would be perfect for Tottenham. In recent years, when the side have been struggling they seem to constantly be looking to Kane and Son to get them out of trouble, and that is not sustainable.

"More players need to take responsibility to drive the team forwards, and Pellegrini can be trusted to take games by the scruff of the neck, rather than letting them drift by as Spurs did on far too many occasions in 2020/21."

Christy Malyan

"As underwhelming as Spurs' midfield has seemed at times this season, the bigger problem has undoubtedly been the incredibly porous defence behind them, combined with a rigid style of play under Jose Mourinho.

"Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's form remains one of the few success stories of Tottenham's campaign, while this term also saw Tanguy Ndombele show more consistent glimpses of the huge talent Spurs thought they were getting the previous year, finishing the season with five Premier League goal involvements.

"The duo could do with another option alongside to create a well-balanced engine room and on paper at least, Pellegrini looks like a decent candidate as someone who can support the forward line with a plethora of goals and assists. But Dele Alli shouldn't be forgotten in all this. Yes, the last few seasons have been disastrous for him but it wasn't all that long ago he registered 25 Premier League goal involvements in a single term.

"Tottenham's next manager should be focusing on how to get the best out of a massive talent already at the club rather than bringing new elements into the equation."

Jonathan Gorrie

"With 32 assists in 162 games at Serie A level already to his name, Pellegrini is clearly a talented player.

"A fixture for Roma in recent years, he even led the way for key passes per game for the Italian giants last season (1.9, via WhoScored).

"So, clearly, this is a man who deserves to be judged on his own merit.

"Still, there's another reason to push for this kind of signing. Indeed, perhaps moving for that calibre of player could help convince Harry Kane of the club's ambition, with the England captain thought to have asked for a move away.

"Suggesting that move alone would change his mind would perhaps be a touch hyperbolic but Pellegrini would be a statement signing and an indication that Spurs are making a serious play to significantly improve."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst Tottenham unquestionably need to launch an overhaul of their squad this summer following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, they ought to steer clear of swooping for Pellegrini.

“Despite illustrating that he is more than capable of competing in Serie A by averaging WhoScored match ratings of 7.23 and 7.05 in the last two campaigns, the Italian may take some time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

“Furthermore, when you consider that Spurs are currently able to call upon the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, there is no guarantee that Pellegrini will be an upgrade on either of these two players.

“Keeping this in mind, it may be worth Spurs using the money made available to them by Daniel Levy to strengthen in other areas such as at centre-back which is a position which clearly needs to be improved on.”

