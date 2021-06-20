Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A sports technology platform has ranked England's best and worst players at Euro 2020 so you or your socially-distanced neighbour don't have to.

You may think that Kalvin Phillips has had a blinder, Jack Grealish can do no wrong or Gareth Southgate just simply hasn't got a clue.

Or perhaps you're wondering when the real Harry Kane will show up as his poor slump in form continues following the disappointing draw with Scotland.

Either way, we've compiled a list which will pique the interest of every football fan - naming the best and shaming the worst England players based solely on their stats according to WhoScored.

Honourable mentions go to Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Jordan Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Harry Maguire, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Ben White, who are yet to kick the ball in a competitive game.

17. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6.00

You can't really blame Everton's star striker as he's barely had a sniff.

16. Marcus Rashford - 6.10

The 23-year-old may have made 22 goal contributions in 37 games in the Premier League for Manchester United but he hasn't really been at the races so far this tournament.

15. Harry Kane - 6.23

No goals in two games which is below-par by his standards. Only Rashford and Calvert-Lewin below him with the latter having only played a single minute.

14. Jude Bellingham - 6.27

As with Calvert-Lewin, you can't really judge him too harshly considering he's only seen eight minutes of action.

13. Phil Foden - 6.35

Foden was one of the best players in the Premier League at Manchester City. Statistically, he's one of the worst in an England shirt.

12. Declan Rice - 6.48

While all the talk has been about Kalvin Phillips, the same can't be said for his partner in crime.

11. Kyle Walker - 6.51

Walker hasn't been great, but he hasn't been bad either. However, the jury is still out.

10. Jack Grealish - 6.57

Even though Grealish has only had 30 minutes of playing time, he's already been fouled more times than the rest of his teammates.

9. Raheem Sterling - 6.81

Sterling scored the winner against Croatia but struggled badly against the Scots.

8. Jordan Pickford - 6.89

Mr Reliable has barely put a foot (or glove) wrong.

7. Kieran Trippier - 6.94

England's World Cup hero has largely picked up right where he left off.

6. Tyrone Mings - 7.11

Mings has brushed aside the criticism to establish himself as a key cog for Southgate's side.

5. Kalvin Phillips - 7.11

'The Yorkshire Pirlo' has made one goal contribution from midfield.

4. John Stones - 7.15

Stones has been a rock at the back for his side.

3. Luke Shaw - 7.28

The left-back has been one of the few bright sparks bombing up and down the flanks.

2. Mason Mount - 7.38

Two of the three Chelsea players in the squad occupy the top two spots in the rankings. Mount has managed more shots than Calvert-Lewin, Kane and Rashford combined.

1. Reece James - 7.41

James may only be 21 years old but he's comfortably head and shoulders above the rest.

