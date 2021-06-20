Everton transfer news: Toffees keen on bringing experienced defender to Goodison - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are leading the race to sign Real Madrid defender Marcelo, as reported by The Mirror.

The 33-year-old only has one year left on his contract with the Spanish giants, and he reportedly will not feature in Carlo Ancelotti's plans next season.

This has left the door open for bids from potential suitors, with Everton and Leeds believed to be interested in signing the experienced full-back. The player himself would prefer a move to England or Italy, and it is understood that the Toffees are currently in pole position to sign him.

Marcelo has picked up 58 international caps for Brazil but with his contract winding down, Real have reportedly set his asking price at just £5m.

Bearing this in mind, would Marcelo be a good signing for Everton this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan, Joshua Cole and Jack Saville give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"This would have been an astonishing signing a few years back, but now is not the time for Everton to be going after Marcelo.

"The main concern for the Toffees should be the Brazilian's injury record in recent seasons. Although he has not picked up any serious setbacks, Marcelo has consistently missed matches due to fitness problems over the last 2-3 years, suggesting that he is unable to get himself back into his peak condition which allowed him to shine as one of the world's best full-backs for his first decade at Real.

"Everton need to be signing young, hungry players who they can rely on to remain fit for prolonged periods, and Marcelo does not fit this criteria."

Christy Malyan

"If Everton are expecting to sign the Marcelo that once served as Cristiano Ronaldo's overlapping accomplice to devastating effect, they're going to be disappointed. The fact is, the trophy-laden Brazil icon is now 33 years of age and has suffered his fair share of injury problems over the last two seasons.

"But if Everton appreciate Marcelo for what he truly is these days, then he could prove to be an incredibly shrewd signing. After all, there can be no doubting the four-time Champions League winner's pedigree and in terms of style of play, he's a similar breed to Lucas Digne, who is arguably Everton's most important player having averaged the second-most key passes per Premier League match of any Toffee in 20/21.

"Of course, Digne should certainly remain first choice but as far as back-up options go, Marcelo would surely be amongst the best Everton can find this summer in terms of natural quality. That also protects the Goodison outfit should Digne be lured away at some point in the next couple of years, which certainly isn't out of the question considering he's registered 22 Premier League goal involvements over the last three campaigns."

Joshua Cole

“Although there is no doubting Marcelo’s talent, it could be argued that Everton would be wasting the funds made available to them this summer by luring him away from Real Madrid.

“A decline in performance levels in recent seasons has seen the Brazilian fall behind Ferland Mendy in the pecking order at the Bernabeu and it is clear to see that his best years are behind him.

“Despite his glowing reputation, it could be argued that Marcelo may not necessarily be an upgrade on Lucas Digne who not only averaged a better average WhoScored match rating (7.08) than the Los Blancos man last season but also provided more league assists (seven compared to two).

“Instead of bringing in Marcelo, the Toffees should instead look to bolster their options in other areas which need strengthening as they could potentially push on next season if they get their recruitment spot on."

Jack Saville

"Ferland Mendy's arrival at Real Madrid may well have seen Marcelo's influence wane in the past two seasons, but there's no doubt he'd still be a brilliant signing for Everton.

"The Brazilian is unlikely to become a first-team regular at Goodison Park given the presence of star man Lucas Digne, but with four Champions Leagues and 58 international caps to his name his presence in the dressing room could take Everton to another level.

"At just £5m, this would be another Brands masterstroke."

News Now - Sport News