Crystal Palace transfers - Eagles eye move for ex-Premier League ace - The Verdict

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Welsh international has spent the last two seasons in Turin, winning Serie A in his first year at Juventus, before adding the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana to his trophy cabinet this term.

However, he now looks set to leave the club, and he could be destined for a move back to the Premier League. A stunning return to Arsenal has been mooted, while West Ham and Everton have also reportedly expressed interest in the 30-year-old.

Palace may try to beat all three of these clubs to his signature as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Would Ramsey be a good signing for the Eagles?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Resist the temptation, Palace.

"Ramsey may be a big-name player who is well-known in the Premier League, but he would not be the right player for Palace to bring in at this stage.

"As good as he can be when he gets on the pitch, the 6 foot midfielder cannot be trusted to stay fit for any length of time. The experienced midfielder missed nine games due to injury in 2020/21 for Juventus, and his poor fitness record dates to back to his days at Arsenal when he was regularly picking up knocks which kept him out of action.

"During a period where there is set to be major overhaul at the club, with numerous players out of contract this summer, Palace need to bring in players who they can rely on to deliver the goods on a weekly basis. Ramsey's track record suggests that he will pick up an injury sooner rather than later, and that will not benefit Palace at all, so they should turn their back on this potential signing."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Aaron Ramsey would be transformative for Crystal Palace.

"Indeed, given their over-reliance on Wilfried Zaha over the years, the idea of pairing the Ivorian with a midfielder capable of breaking through the lines would add another layer to the Palace ranks.

"A goal-scoring midfielder with 40 Premier League goals to his name, he'd help ease the burden on Zaha with Christian Benteke potentially freeing the space for both Ramsey and the Palace talisman to operate in.

"If Steve Parish can pull this off, it'd be huge."

Joshua Cole

“This would be an almighty coup for Palace if they can convince Ramsey to swap Juventus for Selhurst Park this summer.

“Whilst it is fair to say that the 30-year-old is no longer performing at the level which saw him set the Premier League alight for Arsenal, he would unquestionably add another dimension to the Eagles’ midfield due to his ability to create and score goals.

“Having scored 40 goals and provided 51 assists in his top-flight career in England, Ramsey will fancy his chances of achieving a great deal of success at Palace.

“Providing that the midfielder is able to hit the ground running next season, there is no reason why he cannot help the Eagles reach new heights in the Premier League.”

Christy Malyan

"In my opinion, it's no coincidence that Roy Hodgson has left Crystal Palace in the same summer that so many of their first team players are out of contract. The fact of the matter is that the Eagles can't simply batten down the hatches game after game and squeeze out results en route to sturdy mid-table finishes indefinitely - they need to change and grow or eventually they'll slump back into the Championship with a whimper.

"It's time for Palace to move in a new direction and in that sense, Aaron Ramsey is exactly the calibre and profile of signing they need. In both respects, a career return of 91 Premier League goal involvements speaks for itself. The Welshman has the natural ability to take the Eagles to the next level, and he has the goal threat to change the emphasis of the midfield from one that predominantly serves to protect the defence to one that can adequately support the forward line."

