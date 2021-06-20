Jadon Sancho hasn't played a single second of football for England at Euro 2020.

Sancho yet to play for England

With the dust having settled on the Three Lions' dreadful 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday, fans are conducting an autopsy on what went wrong at Wembley and Sancho's name just keeps popping up.

It's understandable, too, because England looked bereft of creative ideas for great swathes of their second group game with Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling all flattering to deceive.

As such, England fans were screaming at their television sets for the likes of Jack Grealish and Sancho to be introduced to the action but alas, the Borussia Dortmund star was never called upon.

Zero minutes for Sancho at Euro 2020

It's a bewildering situation when you consider that Sancho finished the season as one of the most creative players on the continent, rounding off the 2020/21 campaign with 30 goal contributions.

Granted, we've seldom seen Sancho at the top of his game in an England jersey, but surely rolling the dice with such an in-form player would have been worthwhile for at least a couple of minutes?

Well, that's the theory, but perhaps one that can be counterbalanced by the fact that Sancho hasn't been exposed to as many England fans compared to his teammates by way of playing in Germany.

Then again, nope, because the reaction from Germany to Sancho's minuscule role at Euro 2020 thus far will do nothing but fan the flames of discontent.

The view from Germany

That's because the Daily Mail have highlighted the 'German view' of the Sancho situation this weekend, claiming that 'everyone is staggered' that the 21-year-old hasn't been given a shot.

With 8.28 million Germans tuning in to watch England's clash with Scotland, broadcasters Sport1 didn't mince their words by noting that Sancho had played 'ZERO' minutes at the tournament.

Their journalist Patrick Berger added on Twitter: "England must have the best offensive line in Europe. Otherwise I cannot explain to myself why Jadon Sancho has yet played a minute at Euro 2020 so far."

Bild, Germany's most popular daily, then added: "Sancho would have been a real option in a phase when the English game was getting more static by the minute against a defensively strong opponent.

"With his speed on the ball, the Dortmund player is a headache for defenders when he is in the right mood. He's unpredictable and he can change games. The problem is that Southgate doesn't seem to trust him to do so."

Christoph Kramer, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, even speculated that Sancho's absence from the England team was so bizarre that it must be down to a disciplinary issue.

"It's the only way I can explain it. Sancho is an incredible player and would help England a lot," Kramer mused.

Bild chipped in with their own speculation by adding: "Maybe Southgate is unhappy that the transfer rumours around Sancho are a topic in the national team.

"The pressure is growing on England and Southgate, and people expect a different, more inspiring England on Tuesday. There is a good chance that Jadon Sancho will make his Euro 2020 debut."

Will Sancho play vs Czech Republic?

Now, it's all worth taking with a pinch of salt otherwise known as: Southgate knows more about the England squad than the German press and he could well start against the Czech Republic.

But as important as those points are when it comes to Sancho's situation, you can certainly forgive fans for wondering why arguably England's most creative player seems to have been sidelined.

Whether or not that will change in the coming day remains to be seen, but if England's attacking woes drag on, then surely Sancho needs to be given his chance at Euro 2020 before it's too late.

