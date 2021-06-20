Italy's Manuel Locatelli has emerged as one of the breakout stars at Euro 2020 after a solid if unspectacular season in Serie A at Sassuolo.

Despite only scoring once for his country prior to the game against Switzerland, Locatelli has now scored two goals in three games so far this tournament - is there anything this man can't do?

Whether it be finishing off a fine team move or unleashing a thunderbolt of a left boot, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Locatelli has pretty much got everything in his locker, to the point that he is even being compared to the great Andrea Pirlo.

In fact, those comparisons are not without merit, as Locatelli, much like his fellow countryman, also takes no prisoners.

Italy 1-0 Wales | Swiss 3-1 Turkey | Group A Review | Euro 2020

Sure, football can be all fun and games, but on Sunday Nicolo Barella crossed the line after chucking an unidentified flying object at Locatelli while they sat on the bench watching the Azzurri cruise to a comfortable 1-0 win over Wales.

A video uploaded to Twitter appeared to show that the 23-year-old was not at all pleased with his older teammate and hurled it back at him in disgust.

Here's how the incident played out during the game.

Upon further inspection, the offending item in question is clearly a water bottle being thrown, which caught Locatelli on the chin.

This isn't the first time bottles have been in the spotlight at the Euros, as Cristiano Ronaldo caused drinks giant Coca Cola to lose billions of dollars on the stock market with a gesture that went viral on social media.

The Italian midfielder then became the latest player to follow Ronaldo's lead and replace the fizzy drinks with a bottle of water before speaking to the press after his Man of the Match display in the 3-0 win against Switzerland on Wednesday.

UEFA has subsequently issued a reminder to teams reminding them of their contractual obligations to tournament sponsors.

“UEFA has reminded participating teams that partnerships are integral to the delivery of the tournament and to ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for youth and women," UEFA said in a statement.

Read more: England stats show Harry Kane has only been their 15th best player at Euro 2020

News Now - Sport News