Brock Lesnar is reportedly in talks with WWE to make his return soon.

The Beast has not been seen since WrestleMania 36 when he dropped the world championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event.

His absence, in part, is likely down to the 'no fan' pandemic era that sports entertainment has been working through for the last 15 months.

With no live crowd in attendance at any WWE event - bar WrestleMania 37 two months ago - it made little sense for Vince McMahon to call upon his biggest draw.

But with the company returning to a live touring schedule next month, Fightful Select reports that Lesnar is currently in talks with WWE to return.

It's expected that he will have a big match at SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas.

With WWE running the show from Allegiant Stadium - home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders - it's likely they will be stacking the card.

Bobby Lashley is rumoured to be his most likely opponent, with fans clamouring for a long-awaited dream match between the pair.

To add to Fightful's report about Lesnar's return, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcasttweeted that:

"Brock was always set to return when things go back to 'normal'. Just a matter of when that’s the story."

Interestingly, he's not the only name rumoured to make a return this year.

The likes of Edge, John Cena, Becky Lynch and even The Rock are all reported to be amongst the names WWE want to bring back.

Only time will tell if anything comes of those reports, but with multiple outlets suggesting that Lesnar is close to a return ahead of SummerSlam, he will likely be the first 'big name' to make a comeback.

Just make sure you give us that dream match vs Lashley, WWE!

