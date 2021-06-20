Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is gunning to win his first international trophy with Argentina.

Messi's hunt for international glory

It's well known that the Barcelona superstar has won just about everything in the beautiful game other than the major honour he so badly wants to secure for his nation.

Argentina are approaching 30 years without an international trophy and you'd be forgiven for thinking that having arguably the greatest player in history would turn around their fortunes.

However, the fact of the matter is that Messi can't win tournaments for Argentina by himself, though the 34-year-old has come within a nose hair of getting his hands on silverware multiple times.

Heartbreak with Argentina

Besides, it's painful to remember that Messi suffered three defeats in major finals between 2014 and 2016, falling short in the World Cup final and two consecutive Copa America climaxes.

Throw in a painful loss in the 2007 Copa America final for good measure and Messi is entering the twilight years of his career with the same old void in his trophy cabinet.

However, there will always be time to change that up until the day that Messi hangs up his boots and this summer arguably presents his best opportunity to bag himself a winners' medal.

Let down by his teammates?

While, yes, there is a chance that Messi would lead Argentina to World Cup glory next winter, we can surely all agree that securing victory at this summer's Copa America is far more likely.

But to do so, Messi will have to overcome the age-old problem of not necessarily having the quality he's used to playing with around him - and that has already been apparent in recent days.

Drawing with Chile and defeating Uruguay are certainly impressive results, but footage from both games already suggest that Messi has the potential to be let down by his teammates.

Video summing up Messi's Argentina video

And few videos have made that point clearly than an effort from Twitter user @FutbolStan_ this week, which is aptly titled: "This video perfectly sums up Lionel Messi’s career with Argentina."

Intriguing, right? Well, the video is a pretty damning demonstration of how Messi can often feel frustrated with his Argentina comrades, so be sure to check it out down below:

Ouch. It's like something you'd expect to see in Sunday League, isn't it?

Can Messi win the Copa America?

You can just sense the steam emanating from Messi's ears when the movement from Argentina was so poor as he lined up the free-kick that he had to repeatedly appeal for them to make runs

And judging by the fact Messi ultimately resorted to the simplest pass available to him, there's good reason to think that he wasn't very impressed with the response from his compatriots.

On the night, Messi left the pitch feeling far more positive than the clip would have you suggest with the Barcelona skipper having turned provider for Guido Rodríguez's first-half winner.

However, you have to wonder whether moments that sum up Messi's career with Argentina like the above will come to bite them in the backside deeper into the tournament. Only time will tell...

