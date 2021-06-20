Man Utd transfers: Red Devils in the mix to sign £43m-rated winger - The Verdict

Manchester United are interested in signing Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having come through Sassuolo's academy as a youngster, Berardi has gone on to make 291 appearances for the club, establishing himself as one of the country's finest wide forwards, with his performances earning him a place in Roberto Mancini's Euros squad.

However, he could be tempted to move elsewhere in the current transfer window, as a number of potential suitors are currently tracking the 26-year-old.

Berardi has admirers at AC Milan, while a trio of English clubs in the shape of United, Arsenal and Tottenham are also fans of the forward.

Sassuolo reportedly value Berardi at €50m (43m) although this figure could increase if the attacker shines at the Euros and helps Italy through to the latter stages of the tournament.

With this in mind, would he be a good signing for the Red Devils this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Christy Malyan and Joshua Cole give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Berardi is only getting better.

"In 2019/20, he racked up 14 goals and 10 assists in Serie A, and he has shown this season that was no fluke by scoring 17 goals and delivering eight assists in Italy's top-flight. That's a staggering 49 goal involvements over the last two years.

"In truth, he could have left Sassuolo a few years ago and played for a top European club, but he has taken his time, and now he is at his absolute peak and ready to make an impact on the grandest stages.

"Outside of Italy, Berardi may not be a name that everyone is familiar with, but he is unmistakably the real deal. He is ready to announce himself across Europe, and if he gets his move to United, I fully expect him to do just that."

Jonathan Gorrie

"This would be crazy.

"While it's hard to doubt Berardi's quality, United appear to be in with a chance of finally landing Jadon Sancho for a cheaper price than last year.

"Indeed, the England international outperformed his Italian counterpart for dribbles and key passes per game (via WhoScored) in what was generally seen as a difficult season for the Dortmund star.

"Granted, perhaps Berardi would be a cheaper alternative but he's also five years older and, at 26, is already approaching his peak.

"Sancho makes so much more sense. Potentially more expensive but someone United can rely on for years to come, as well as reasonably expect to improve."

Christy Malyan

"It would be extreme to suggest he's a wiser long-term investment but in terms of pure team balance, Berardi would be a better fit than Jadon Sancho for Man United.

"While Sancho is a natural right-footer who has floated between both wings throughout his career - and in fact made more appearances on the left - Berardi is a right-wing specialist having operated there almost exclusively for Sassuolo, allowing him to come inside on his left foot.

"And ultimately, it's a right winger United need to sign this summer. Marcus Rashford has made the left wing berth his own and Edinson Cavani seems set to lead the line whenever fit enough to start, but a whopping seven different players featured on the right for United in the Premier League alone this term.

"Clearly that's the position United need to invest in and while I do think Sancho is the bigger talent, especially as he's five years younger than Berardi and already arguably playing at a higher level, ultimately it's the Italian who better suits the Red Devils' needs on paper."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst Manchester United do need to make a host of alterations to their side this summer if they are to close the gap to Manchester City in the Premier League, it would be a naïve decision to swoop for Domenico Berardi.

“Although the Italy international did manage to provide 25 direct goal contributions in Serie A last season for Sassuolo, there is no guarantee that he will be able to adjust to the pace of the top-flight and thus signing him would be a risk.

“Furthermore, the arrival of Berardi could have a detrimental impact on Mason Greenwood’s development as the teenager has featured as a right-winger on numerous occasions for United.

“Instead of splashing the cash on Berardi, the Red Devils should instead look into the possibility of drafting in a mobile centre-back who will be able to complement Harry Maguire’s style of play.”

