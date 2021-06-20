Man Utd transfer targets: Would Keylor Navas be a good signing? The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs keen on a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Keylor Navas, according to Marca.

Indeed, with the French giants reportedly closing in on a move for Italy star Gianluigi Donnarumma, the veteran Costa Rican star posted a cryptic message on Instagram in which he appeared to criticise the club.

Kieran Trippier CLOSE to joining Man United! But there's bad news about Raphael Varane - Hear more on The Football Terrace...

As a result, United have been linked with the man who almost moved to Old Trafford in 2015 in exchange for David Ge Gea amid doubts over the futures of the Spaniard and England international Dean Henderson.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts as to whether or not he'd be a good signing.

Jonathan Gorrie

Absolutely.

One of the elite 'keepers in European football over the last few years, Navas has starred for both Real Madrid and PSG amid their rip-roaring successes.

During the 2020/21 Champions League campaign, only three 'keepers produced a better save percentage than the 34-year-old (81.5% via FBREF).

Not only was he making saves he would have been expected to, either. With the post-shot expected goals metric judging how likely a 'keeper is to save a chance based on the quality of it to the attacker (with positive numbers suggesting an above-average ability to keep goals out), only Manuel Neuer and Thibaut Courtois fared better than Navas on that front last season.

An elite-level shot-stopper to have won it all, Navas looks like a safe pair of hands.

Sam Brookes

"Keylor Navas is an excellent goalkeeper, but his age is a concern.

"There is a reason that PSG have decided to go after Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer – they are looking out for their long-term interests and realise that Navas will turn 35 later this year.

"With this in mind, United should not try to sign the Costa Rican shot-stopper this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has looked hesitant when deciding who his best goalkeeper is in recent months, but it is time to give Dean Henderson a long run in the team to see exactly what he can do.

"If things don’t work out for Henderson by January, then Solskjaer should consider dipping into the transfer market, but right now, Navas is not the answer for the Red Devils."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst signing a player of Navas’ stature could be tempting for United, they cannot afford to fall into this trap as it would quite simply be a waste of money.

“Although the figure that is currently being touted is relatively modest, the Red Devils do not necessarily need to draft in a new goalkeeper as they already have Dean Henderson at their disposal who possesses the talent required to become a world class player in the future.

“Furthermore, when you consider that David De Gea is contracted until 2023, it could be argued that United may have to sell him if they are to sign Navas which will not be an easy task due to the Spaniard’s £375,000-per-week wages.

“Unless United are willing to make major alterations in this particular position, they ought to steer clear of the PSG man and instead focus on strengthening their squad in other areas.”

Christy Malyan

"I wouldn't say Navas is an upgrade on what United already have because they've already got one of the best set of goalkeepers in Europe. But that whole department is such a confusing mess at the moment that I really wouldn't begrudge them cashing in on both David De Gea and Dean Henderson and simply starting afresh.

"That may seem radical but De Gea is on astronomical wages - £375k per-week - and yet his form clearly isn't at the same levels as it was when he won the 2017/18 Premier League Golden Glove award, while Henderson appeared to oust him from the No.1 berth in the second half of the season only to be left out of key games against Leicester and Villarreal at the end of the campaign.

"Ditching both this summer and signing Navas instead would at least simplify things, while the Costa Rican is a top goalkeeper in his own right. He helped Real Madrid win three successive Champions Leagues and had the best save percentage in Ligue 1 this season."

