Jakob Glesnes' incredible stoppage-time equaliser earned Philadelphia Union an unlikely MLS Eastern Conference point at Atlanta United.

It had appeared Anton Walkes' towering header in the second half would be enough to give Atlanta victory as the Five Stripes were 2-0 up until Glesnes' scoring, swerving shot crashed off the crossbar THREE times from 35 yards to stun the home crowd into silence at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Jim Curtin's side looked set for their first defeat of the season away at Dekalb and Fulton County after Polish striker Kacper Przybylko scored an unfortunate own goal.

However, the visitors mounted an incredible comeback in the second half, with Cory Burke bundling in from close range before Glesnes improvised with a jaw-dropping effort which will surely be one of the contenders to win the Puskas Award at the end of the season.

Atlanta were still leading 2-1 in the dying minutes when one of the Philadelphia players played a simple pass to Glesnes, who was just outside his own half.

The centre-back calmly gathered the ball and made a probing run towards the edge of the box before letting rip with his cannon of a right boot to dash their hopes and dreams - despite the fact he was still quite some distance away from the goal itself.

While fans on social media are still arguing amongst themselves whether or not the Norwegian's wondergoal is a shoo-in for the Puskas Goal of the Year, if Glesnes does go on to win the award then he would become the first-ever MLS player ever to lift the famous trophy.

It's one of those goals where you really need to see it to believe it.

Watch Glesnes' moment of magic here:

Philadelphia Union - who are part-owned by NBA star Kevin Durant - were founded in February 2008 but did not enter Major League Soccer until two years later.

Union, who wear navy blue and gold, is an American professional soccer club based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

They are known as 'The Union', a reference to the union of the Thirteen Colonies, of which Philadelphia was the capital.

